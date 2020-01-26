Bob Schild Schild Robert Dale Schild, 88, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at his home in Blackfoot, Idaho. Bob was born in Rexburg, Idaho on June 19th, 1931. Bob once said "I decided to take the bull by the horns and do it. That's what I've been doing my whole life." Several people have told Bob's sons that he was one of the toughest cowboys in three rough stock events they have ever seen. Bob grew up on a farm and ranch in Fort Hall, Idaho. Bob attended the University of Idaho, where he put himself through college. After receiving no financial help at the University of Idaho, he took a scholarship at Colorado A.N.M. (now Colorado State University) where he received his BA in Science and won runner- up in Saddle Bronc Riding. Bareback Riding, and the All Around in the Nation his Junior Year. His Senior Year he won the National Championships in Bareback, and Saddle Bronc, and runner- up in the All Around. He went on to compete professionally for many years. He married Gay Zufelt on June 1st, 1959. He started his own business B Bar B Leather in 1961 and slowed down his rodeo career. Bob and Gay Schild had three sons: Jeff, Shawn and Kelly who all grew up working in the saddle shop and took over the business in 1994. Bob was a very active poet. Due to the poetry that he had written and performed for many years prior, he was invited to the 1st Cowboy Poetry gathering in Elko, Nevada. He has published two of his own books "Lazy SB Poetry" and "Spur Tracks & Buffalo Chips". He also has had several poems published in National distributed poetry books. He has been inducted into the Idaho Cowboy Hall of Fame and, later, the Colorado State University Rodeo Wall of Fame in 2019. His interests outside of poetry and the rodeo arena include hunting, fishing, packing and watching his three sons all win State Championships in boxing. His Son Shawn has also won numerous bareback riding awards. He also enjoyed watching his grandson Dayton win State Wrestling Championships. His granddaughters have won numerous dancing championships. Bob is survived by his three sons: Jeffery, Shawn (Wendy), and Kelly Schild; Grandsons: Miles (Jordan) Bloom, and Dayton Schild; Granddaughters: Tenisha (Garrett) Schild Hamelin, Shanae Schild and Shantel Schild; Great Granddaughters: Henley and Everly Hamelin; his Sisters: BJ Christiansen, Shirley (Norman) Davis and Betty (Otto) Higby, and a special and helpful friend Eleanor Rabbi for his later years. He was preceded in death by his parents: Henry and Ruth Jefferies Schild, his wife: Gay Zufelt Schild, and his brother Jack Schild. Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, January 30th from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. Interment will follow in the Groveland Cemetery. There will be a celebration of life announced at a later date for Relatives and Friends who are not able to attend at this time. "Friends are always welcome, never expected". (Bob Schild)