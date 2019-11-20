Ronald Eugene Schmid, 85, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 15, 2019, at Fairwinds-Sand Creek Retirement Community. He was under the care of One Source Home Health & Hospice and his loving family. Ron was born February 17, 1934, in Broken Bow, Nebraska, to Elmer Edward Schmid and Helen Lorraine Moody Schmid. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls, graduating from Idaho Falls High School. On April 3, 1953, he married Carol Marie Taylor in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They were blessed with four sons, Greg, Mike, Steven, and Ron. Ron and Carol made their home in Idaho Falls where Ron worked as a Maintenance Supervisor for the Idaho National Lab. He retired in 1989, and in 1991, he and Carol moved to Challis, Idaho. They returned to Idaho Falls in 2017. He was a Jehovah's Witness. He enjoyed softball, bowling, golf, golf, and golf. He refereed high school sports and enjoyed spending time with his family. Ron is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Carol Schmid of Idaho Falls; sons, Greg (MariAnn) Schmid of Kingman, AZ, Mike Schmid of Idaho Falls, and Steven (Janet) Schmid of Idaho Falls; 7 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Helen Schmid; son, Ron Schmid; brother, Lloyd Schmid; and sister, Virginia Love. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019, at Fielding Memorial Park, 4602 South Yellowstone Highway. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Ronald 2/17/1934 - 11/15/2019Eugene Schmid