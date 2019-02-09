Donna Parkin Schmidt, 91, returned to her heavenly home on February 6, 2019. She died of natural causes, due to age, at her son's home. Donna is survived by her daughter Marsha (Gary) Delaney of Pingree, ID, son Stephen (Monna) Schmidt of Blackfoot, ID, daughter Rhonda (Al) Silvers of Fresno, CA, son Richard "Rick" Schmidt of Fort Hall, ID, and daughter Cynthia (Pat) Nunez of Lewiston, ID, as well as 21 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren, and several great-great grandchildren. Donna is preceded in death by her husband Harold, son Michael, infant daughter Jana Kay, and granddaughter Christina Delaney. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck, ID, with a viewing prior from 11:45 am - 12:45 pm. Interment at Grove City Cemetery, Blackfoot, ID. A full obituary is available at wilksfuneralhome.com Donna 10/19/1927 - 2/6/2019Schmidt