Donald Briant Schmier, 91, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 11, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Don was born November 19, 1930, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Jacob Schmier and Dora Veto Schmier. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. He joined the United States Navy at the age of 17, serving as a machinist first class during the Korean Conflict from 1948-1952. He was discharged with high honors. On May 29, 1953, he married Jennie Stratton in Idaho Falls. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls temple on May 27, 1967. Don and Jennie made their home in Idaho Falls where Don worked as a mechanic and parts manager for Smith Chevrolet and BA Wackerly, retiring in 1986. While working, he received numerous awards of excellence including Parts-man of the year, Parts Pacesetter and Society of Parts Professionals. He is a member of the American Legion. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many positions his favorite being the ward, stake and regional dance directors. He served two missions with his wife. He enjoyed spending time with his family camping, hunting, fishing, golfing, boating, & waterskiing, snowmobiling, puttering in his shop and mechanic work. He enjoyed being a member of the Promenaders Square Dance Club where he served as President. He served as President of the Snake River Boat club, making numerous and substantial changes and improvements. He loved tinkering in his garage & shop. Dad worked hard from sun up to sun down his entire life & there was nothing he couldn't make, fix or invent to make life better. Through his example he taught us to work hard and always do our very best. Don is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Jennie Schmier of Idaho Falls; daughters, Teresa A. Vail (Robert-deceased) of Idaho Falls, Donalene (Dennis) Purser of Shelley, and Linda (Keith) Godfrey, of Idaho Falls; sisters, Joyce Gellings of Idaho Falls, Wanda Traughber, of Twin Falls; brother, Jerry (Verlene) Schmier of West Yellowstone Mt; 18 grandchildren, 61 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Dora Schmier; son, Stacey Schmier; son-in-law, Robert Vail, brother, Jake Schmier, brother-in-law, John Gellings, grandsons, Bryan & Brent Godfrey, granddaughter, Holly Godfrey & great-grandson, Tucker Duncan. We wish to thank Aspen Home Health & Hospice for the care and support they gave to dad. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. and Thursday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services, both visitations at Wood Funeral Home East Side. Services will be broadcast live at www.woodfuneralhome.com/obituary/Donald-Schmier, on Don's obituary page. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery where Military Honors will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Navy Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Don 11/19/1930 - 8/11/2022Schmier
