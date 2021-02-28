Robert (Bob) Schmier, 86, passed away from Alzheimer's on February 7, 2021, at home in Riverside, CA with his wife Phyllis by his side. He was born January 29, 1935 to John and Ellen Schmier in Idaho Falls, ID. He was the third of four siblings. He graduated from Idaho Falls High School and served in the U.S. Army. After his discharge, Bob joined Albertson's Food Service and married his high school sweetheart, Phyllis Joy Kellum. Bob and Phyllis moved their family to Anaheim, CA in 1965. After 35 years with Albertson's, he and Phyllis retired in Desert Hot Springs, CA. They celebrated 63 years together. Bob is survived by wife, Phyllis, children Pam and Jim Smith, Scot and Susan Schmier, and Janell and John Arnold, 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, and Bob's 2 sisters Gertrude and Patsy. Robert (Bob) 1/29/1935 - 2/7/2021Lee Schmier
+1