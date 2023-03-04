Marsha Jolleen Schmitt, 83, of Ammon, Idaho, passed away March 2, 2023, at her home. Marsha was born April 30, 1939, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Arthur William Peterson and Arzula Blatter. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and Dillon, Montana, and graduated from Beaverhead County High School. She also attended Idaho State University and earned her Bachelor's Degree in library science. On August 10, 1959, she married William "Bill" Schmitt in Reno, Nevada, they were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. Their first home was in Conda, Idaho, but they spent most of their married lives in Chubbuck, Idaho. They recently moved to Ammon to be near their children. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Marsha and Bill served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Pakistan and Malaysia. Marcia also served a geneology mission. She enjoyed geneology, reading, church service, interior design, sewing, cooking, public speaking, teaching, showing dogs, and loving her West Highland white terriers. Marsha is survived by her loving spouse, Bill Schmitt of Ammon; daughter, Terri Lynne (Dale) Haakma; son, Scott (Claudia) Schmitt of Idaho Falls; son, Dustin (Janet) Schmitt of Idaho Falls; daughter-in-law, Lori Schmitt; sister-in-law, Barbara Peterson of Idaho Falls; 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Darrel Peterson and Arthur Peterson; and son, Tyan Arthur Schmitt. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Marsha 4/30/1939 - 3/2/2023Schmitt
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.