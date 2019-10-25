Patricia Lou (Roll) Schmunk died on October 10th in Salt Lake City at 89 years of age. Born on April 10th, 1930, in Hamilton, Ohio, she taught for many years in Idaho Falls at Holy Rosary Catholic School and at Ethel Boyes Elementary and was a long-time member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Richard Earl Schmunk, and is survived by her 5 children, Peter, Jennifer, Linda, Richard, and Robert, and by her 4 grandchildren, Hannah, Stephen, Catherine, and Thomas. Memorials in her name may be made to Crossroads Food Pantry, 347 South 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84111. Patricia 4/10/1930 - 10/10/2019Roll Schmunk