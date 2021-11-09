Nancy Lea Schneberger of North and Southeast Idaho passed away Friday October 29, 2021. She was born in Thermopolis, Wyoming on June 20, 1940. She grew up in Northern, Idaho, the oldest of six children. In High school her family moved to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho where she graduated. Prior to graduating she met Richard Schneberger on a blind date. She loved his humor and wit and they were married the year after her graduation in the Idaho Falls Temple. Nancy excelled in music, especially piano and voice. She loved to organize singing groups, roadshows, and plays. Through the years she was often asked to sing at events and was not shy in asking and hoping anyone and everyone would share their talents with her. She was a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and held many callings. Whether it was teaching Sunday School or leadership roles, she threw her heart and soul into them. She loved people and she loved God. Nancy was an excellent Gardner and tried to make every space, inside or outside beautiful. Most of all she was a devoted mother, not only to her five children, but many others. She mothered everyone. She is survived by her children, Debbie (Jorge) Becerra of Lima, Peru; Ron (Launi) Schneberger of St Anthony, ID; Ken Schneberger of Coeur d'Alene, ID; Lori (David) Elmer of Coquille, OR; and Amber (Jared) Bingham of Evanston, WY., 20 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Also her sisters, Carolyn Peterson, Marie Caruso, Bonnie Floyd, and Joanna Wiscombe. She was preceded in death by her parents Orin and Louise Cramer and her brother Owen Cramer. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 12:00 in the Groveland ward Chapel at 155 N. 380 W., Blackfoot, ID. Family will receive friends from 11:00 to 11:45 at the church. Burial will be in the Groveland Cemetery under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary. Nancy 6/20/1940 - 10/29/2021Schneberger