Richard Jimmy Schneberger of North and Southeast Idaho passed away Friday Jul 30, 2021. He was born on December 31, 1935 in Coeur d' Alene Idaho. He lived there most of his life and attended all of his primary schooling there. He graduated from Eastern Washington university with a degree in Art. He was set up on a blind date with a beautiful girl named Nancy Lea Cramer. They fell in love and were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on January 28, 1959. Rich made his living primarily by creating graphics and signs for local businesses. He was an amazing artist. He was a devoted convert to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served many in ways within the organizations of the church. He was known for his great sense of humor, his love of metal detectors, and most especially his love for his family. He is survived by Nancy Schneberger of St. Anthony, ID; Debbie (Jorge) Becerra of Draper, UT; and Ron (Launi) Schneberger of St. Anthony, ID; Ken Schneberger of Coeur d' Alene, ID; Lori (David) Elmer of Coquille, OR; and Amber (Jared) Bingham of Evanston, WY; 20 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Gordon and Agnes Schneberger and his sister Patty Dahlman. A funeral service will be held on Aug 14, 2021 at 12 pm in the Groveland ward building, 155 N. 380 W. Blackfoot ID. Family will receive friends from 11:00 to 11:45 am in the church building. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bert Flamm Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com where a link to a live stream will also be posted. Richard 12/31/1935 - 7/30/2021Schneberger
