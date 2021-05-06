Betty (Rundquist) Schneider, age 91 left us May 2,2021 while living at Canyons Retirement in Twin Falls, of natural causes. Betty was a Depression baby, born June 10, 1929 and because of this was frugal throughout her life. She grew up as a "Dam girl", lived at Holter Dam near Wolf Creek, Montana. While in grade school she learned harmonica. She always wore a 4-key harmonica on a necklace and played into her golden years. Early nicknames were "Betty Boop" and "Chicken Legs" and were even known by that to her grandkids. To attend high school, she lived and worked in homes in Helena to support herself. She excelled as a student and was delighted to be part of the majorettes. She married Jack Severtson and the tough works of ranching became her way of life. She recalled long winters feeding cattle, trying to stay warm in a shack with cardboard walls and packing water to wash clothes. Trips to the outhouse inspired her to photograph outhouses and collect miniature ones. She loved horses and they raised registered appaloosas. They were forced from the ranch and moved to Augusta, and a few years later divorced. She supported herself by cooking in a café and for the Forest Service, as well as driving cattle truck. Betty was briefly married to Darold Rundquist and purchased a home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Her pride was a yard as beautiful as a park and exotic chickens she showed. She retired from the post office after working as a clerk for 14 years. Betty became well known for picking up trash on her daily walks on Iona Road. She married Glen Schneider in 2000 and spent winters in Yuma, Arizona playing cards and playing harmonica in jams. When her health declined, she lived in Hailey, Idaho with her daughter, Joy Yelda. Survivors are her daughter, Joy Yelda (spouse Joe Yelda) and son, Gary Severtson; 3 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held in Idaho Falls at Aspen Grove Inn on Sunday May 8th at 1:00 pm—Friends may leave a message or share a photo at www.woodriverchapel.com Betty 6/10/1929 - 5/2/2021Lucille Schneider