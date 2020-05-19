Martell H. Schneiter age 87 of Menan, passed away at his home in Menan Sunday, May 17, 2020 Martell was born April 23, 1933 in Freedom, Wyoming a son to Amos Schneiter and Clara Hill Schneiter. He attended high school in Afton, Wyoming. He married Eunice Hincks in 1952 at Palisades, Idaho. He spent his life working in the mining industry. Dravo Open Pit Mine, on most dams in the United States, witching wells and exploratory mining. He traveled extensively and enjoyed hunting, fishing, ranching and flying. Survivors include: his wife Eunice, Schneitier of Menan, a daughter Starla McManigal of Searchlight, Nevada, a son, Jason Martell Schneiter (Kris) of Afton, Wyoming, a half-brother, Norman Schneiter, 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter Lexie, a sister Gail, a grandson Heath and a son-in-law Robert McManigal. Graveside services will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery at 12 noon. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Martell 4/23/1933 - 5/17/2020H. Schneiter
+1