Shirley Strouse Schnitzler was born July 11, 1946, in Camp Hill, Alabama to Matthew Eaton and Lorraine Sally Strouse. She was one of ten children, five brothers and four sisters: Maxine, Hugh, Bill, Richard, Dixie, James, Mary, Paul, and Janice. She grew up in southern Alabama and northwest Florida. In the late 1960s, she moved to Gainesville, Florida and worked at the University of Florida. On October 6, 1973, she married Bruce Gordon Schnitzler. They moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho in 1978. This marriage was blessed with three children. Jennifer Renee Kay (Jonathan) was born in October, 1981. Cynthia Marie Zemke (Peter) was born in October, 1983. Christopher Gordon Schnitzler (Margaret) was born in June, 1985. She also had seven grandchildren. Shirley died September 18, 2021 in Pocatello, Idaho. Burial is to be in Idaho Falls. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Janice, Paul, Bill, and Hugh. Visitation will be held in Shirley's honor, Friends and Family may visit 6 to 8 pm, Thursday, September 23rd at First Presbyterian Church 325 Elm Street, Idaho Falls, Idaho. Graveside services will be held Friday, 2 pm at Fielding Memorial Park. Online condolences can be left at www.buckmurphy.com Shirley 7/11/1946 - 9/18/2021Strouse Schnitzler