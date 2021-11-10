Cleola "Cle" H Schofield of Lewisville, Idaho returned to her Heavenly Father peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. Cle was born 01/24/1937 in Agawam Montana to Vivian and Pontel Harris. She was the fifth of nine children. Cle attended school in Moody Creek and graduated from Sugar Salem High School (YO Triumphy). After graduating from cosmetology school, she owned and operated two salons in the Moody Creek and Sugar City area. Cle married her high school sweetheart Robert R. Schofield on 07/19/1956 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They shared a life full of great adventure and together raised 7 children. She blessed others throughout her life with her many talents. Cle will always be well known for her cooking and baking, her larger than life gardens every summer, her artistic, creative talents, and her ability to create a welcoming beautiful home. Cle was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served diligently throughout her life and held many callings over the years in the church as well as in the community. She is survived by her husband Robert R Schofield and seven children. Son/Lani Schofield (Kathy) Buhl Idaho, Son/Rick Schofield Lewisville, Idaho, Daughter/Chris Smith (Greg) Weatherford Texas, Son/Lynn Schofield (Heidi) Shelley Idaho, Daughter/Kellie Kinghorn (Bill) Star, Idaho, Daughter/Jodie Hix (Torrey) Syracuse, Utah, Son/Rhett Schofield (Heather) Menan, Idaho. 28 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. Proceeded in death by her grandson Easton Schofield, her parents Vivian and Pontel Harris and brother Dee Harris. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Lewisville LDS Chapel located at 101 Main St. Lewisville, Idaho. Those who would like to participate in the service remotely are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at https://youtube.com/channel/UC18ebGy47X-IX9lCJmj2dRQ. The family will meet with friends and family Friday, November 12th from 5:00pm-7:30pm and Saturday, November 13th from 11:00am-12:30pm at the church. Interment will be held in the Teton/Newdale Cemetery. Luncheon to follow the interment at the Lewisville chapel. Our family would like to sincerely thank the entire staff from Hands of Hope Hospice for their genuine kindness and care of us all. We would also like to thank her family, neighbors and friends who have brought meals, for their kindness and endless acts of service. Mom, you will always be remembered for your infectious smile, your piercing blue eyes and your caring/inclusive personality and love for others. Till we meet again, sweet lady!! Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Cleola 1/24/1937 - "Cle" 11/3/2021Schofield
