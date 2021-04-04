Our beloved son, brother, friend, loving boy Quay Tyler Schofield left this earthly world on March 30th, 2021. The world was a better place with him in it. Quay was born April 22, 2002, to his proud parents Joshua Schofield and Elisha Cook. He grew up in Idaho Falls where he touched so many of us. How do you share something so wonderful, amazing, loving and meaningful in a few sentences? Quay had this ability to give you a feeling of comfort that was so subtle and innate you didn't even realize it. Quay loved hard. It didn't matter if you were part of the tribe or not. Quay's giggle and laugh were contagious. He loved music and he had just started a "mild" addiction with vinyl records, collecting all of the Lumineers, a Lil Peep and some Front Bottoms. I had the pleasure of learning that Quay was a dancer, he was always shaking his 'groove thing' if there was music playing. Quay was also a shower singer. Not a shy, subtle or low singing, he belted out the words to his shower playlist with more passion than the artist oftentimes. Quay had long curly beautiful hair that he loved and hated. His hoodies were famous, you could always tell which hair day it was by whether the hood was up or down. The first things you would notice about Quay were his hair and his smile. Quay lived to serve others. There isn't anything he wouldn't do for anyone. At 19-ish he set an example for us all that will live on forever. As family and friends we couldn't be prouder of our Quay-Quay. Quay loved space and the universe. He is now free to fly the cosmos that he was so passionate about. Quay is loved beyond measure by his family and his tribe. His reach and ripple effect is still being realized. As a family and tribe I know we will all strive to be more like Quay. I know he loves us all and will live inside us all. Quay is survived by his father, Joshua Schofield (Melanie Mason); mother, Elisha Cook (Abel Escobar); sister, Ciara Calvin; sister, Allyson Schofield; brother, Payton Calvin; brother, Tiernan Schofield; sister, Nalani Schofield; brother, Aiden Escobar; brother, Gabe Mason; brother, Seth Mason; sister, Hannah Mason; brother, Jesus Escobar; sister, Armani Escobar; brother, Carlo Escobar; grandparents, Steve and Donna Fell, Jack and Kricket Schofield and Kathy Schofield; and a tribe of family and friends that is massive. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to services. Funeral services will be broadcast live at www.woodfuneralhome.com to Quay's obituary page. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Family and friends will be having a celebration of life directly after the service. In lieu of flowers, folks wanting to contribute in his name to a charity he is passionate about can. We will share that information through social media once we have set that up. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Quay 4/22/2002 - 3/30/2021Tyler Schofield
