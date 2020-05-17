David Henry Schoonen funeral change notice: Due to Idaho's travel ban and Covid-19 restrictions, the graveside service for David H. Schoonen on May 23rd will be for immediate family only. A church service and a Celebration of Life, which will include friends and extended family will be rescheduled for later this summer. See https://www.buckmillerhann.com/ David H. 11/28/1926 - 2/24/2020Schoonen