Lois Nelson Glines Schow was born on April 24, 1920 in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada to James Harvey Glines and Javanta Nelson. On the 29th of October 1938, Lois married Howard Rex Schow of Cardston, Alberta, Canada. They were later sealed together as a family In the Salt Lake Temple on April 21, 1955. Lois passed into eternity on Friday, November 27, 2020, in Idaho Falls, Idaho at The Morning Star Senior Living. She was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, Howard Rex Schow in 1991, siblings, Emma Ella Beatrice Glines (Haslam), Cleo May Glines (Legge), Irene Nelson Glines (Smith), Harvey Bruce Glines, Grant Willis Glines, Glenna Laree Glines (Genge), Dorothy Elise Glines (Brooks). Living survivors are her three sisters: Alice Orr, Andress Warren, and Geraldine Moore (Harold). Sisters-in-law are Bette Legge and Nadine Schow. Living children are Carol Ann Bateman (Kenneth), and Philip Rex Schow (Dianne). Grandchildren are Howard Kenneth Bateman (Jodi), Melinda Ann Lent (John), Jarom Rex Schow, Kristine Nicole Peterson (Tom), and Kiara Schow. Her beloved great grandchildren are Connor, Makenna, Evan and Kaison Bateman; Lily and Autumn Schow; and Noah, Cooper, and Tyson Peterson. Family funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Nalder Funeral Home in Shelley, Idaho for invited family members only. The address being 110 West Oak Street, Shelley, Idaho. The funeral will be streamed live on the Nalder Funeral Home Facebook page. The interment will take place the same day at Taylor Cemetery, 720 East 129 South, Idaho Falls, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Lois 4/24/1920 - 11/27/2020Glines Schow