Stanley Thomas Schuetz, son of Pete and Margaret Schuetz (deceased), loving father of Cari Kapsner and Rory Schuetz, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Life Care Center of Idaho Falls, at the age of 75. Stan grew up on the family farm near Roberts, Idaho. He went to all grades of school at Roberts Elementary and Roberts High School, participated in the Future Farmers of America, participated in baseball, track and field, and was on the football team in high school. He helped on the family farm both before he graduated high school in 1967, and for several years after. He attended Idaho State University following high school from 1965-67. Stan married Sheila Bowles in 1972 (they later divorced in 2008). He worked several different jobs in the Southeastern Idaho area until he started at INL in 1977. He worked at various locations and companies affiliated with INL from then until his retirement in 2012 as a Master Technician. He was always intrigued with science, took night classes through INL for many years for career advancement, and was very detailed about the quality and safety of the work he did while there. Throughout his adult life, he enjoyed many different activities and hobbies including woodworking, model ship building, train building, puzzles, playing video games with his son, and loved his Shar Pei dogs. Stan loved reading, hunting, fishing, fly tying, photography, target shooting, and ammo loading. He had a big personality and his laughter was always identifiable and endearing to his family and friends. Stan was preceded in death by his father, Pete Schuetz; his mother, Margaret (nee Wille); and sister, Carolyn Jean McIssac. He is survived by his daughter, Cari Kapsner of Edina, Minnesota; his son, Rory Schuetz of Tooele Utah; his brothers, Terry (Sue) Schuetz, and Brian (Sonia) Schuetz, all of Idaho Falls, Idaho; his nieces, Teresa Ford, and Lynette (Ryan) Hansen, both of Idaho Falls, Idaho; and Stephanie of West Wallsend, NSW, Australia; and grandchildren, Grace Kapsner and Kate Kapsner of Edina Minnesota; and Lucas Schuetz, Thomas Schuetz, Alexis Schuetz (Hunter Venegas), and Alisha Schuetz of Lacey, Washington; and great-grandchildren, Ryder and Archer Venegas of Lacey, Washington. A rosary will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, Ammon, Idaho. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1690 E. 17th Street, Idaho Falls, Idaho. An interment service will take place following the service on Friday, March 24, 2023, at approximately 11:45 a.m. at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Stanley 6/26/1947 - 1/14/2023Thomas Schuetz
