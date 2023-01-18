Carol Cook Weeks Schuldt Beloved Sister, Wife, Mother, Grand Mother, Great Grand Mother and Aunt. Born July 1, 1927 – Passed January 12, 2023 The Bill and Carol Schuldt Family Our mother passed peacefully in her sleep January 12, 2023. She was a hardworking, selfless, kind person. She “gave it her all” to keep her family together and raise her kids. She had a strength that she seemed to be unaware of. Her grandkids were very grateful to be able to talk to her. She would listen without judgement. She was a member of the LDS 21st Ward and enjoyed being part of the Choir. She led the church music on Sundays. Carol was a Beautician and taught other Beauticians at the Beauty School in Idaho Falls. Later she worked for the City of Idaho Falls as a Custodian. Colleen and Carol volunteered at Dora Erickson Elementary Grade School. From the stories, they seem to have made quite an impression on those kids. 😊 The interesting point in all of our lives was the beginning of the Schuldt Weeks family. Identical twin sisters Carol and Colleen Weeks married brothers Bill and Jack Schuldt. We have fond memories of going boating on the Snake river in Idaho Falls and camping and boating at Palisades lake. Going on trips and being together as kids. We were like a double family. Mom Carol and Bills Kids: Kathy, Terry, Korinne and Kristi Colleen and Jacks Kids: Ronnie, Sue, JoAnn, Steve and Kim Good Times! Later in Life Our mother married Alma Cram. He had two girls. Camille and Crystal. Our mother was the last of Harry and Zelda Weeks children to Pass on: Colleen, Carol, Junior, Dee, Janet, Mardeen, and Deanne. All of us Love You So Much Mom and are so grateful you finally get the Peace and Joy that you so deserve. Your Children: Kathy, Terry, Korinne and Kristi. And Colleens kids too. Grand Children: Kathy and Dale McDowell’s: Rochelle, Preston, Ryan, Evette. Terry and Mary Lou Schuldt’s: Willy and Amelia. Korinne and Chad Rogers’: Korie, CK, Josh and Jared (twins) and Tahnee. And all of your Great Grand Children. Carols Life Celebration will be after the snow melts and the Flowers come once more. Carol Cook Weeks Schuldt
