Colleen Cook Weeks Schuldt, 94, of Rigby, passed away October 30, 2021, at The Wildflower of Rigby. She was under the care of Encompass Home Health and her loving family. Colleen was born July 1, 1927, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Harry Lorenzo Weeks and Zelda Cook Weeks. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. On December 5, 1945, she married Carl Jack Schuldt in the Idaho Falls Temple. Colleen and Carl made their home in Idaho Falls where Colleen worked as a Teachers Aide for Dora Erickson Elementary School. Jack passed away April 14, 2004. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed reading and writing, teaching, art, camping, taking long drives, and spending time with her family. Colleen is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline (Eddie) Lenz of Ashton, ID; son, Steven (Carol) Schuldt of Idaho Falls; daughter, JoAnne (Ed) Sprabeary of Firth, ID; son, Kim (Kim) Schuldt of Idaho Falls; sister, Carol Cook Schuldt of Rigby, ID; many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Zelda Weeks; husband, Jack Schuldt; son, Ronald Jack Schuldt; brothers, Dee and Harry Weeks Jr.; sisters, Mardean Brown, Janet Valentine, and Deanne Roberts; daughter-in-law, Connie Rapp Schuldt. A celebration of life, with a luncheon, will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021, at the Idaho Falls 14th Ward, 651 Gladstone Street. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Colleen 7/1/1927 - 10/30/2021Schuldt
+1
News Trending Today
-
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Butte County earns spot in 1AD1 semis with win over Notus
-
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Skyline downs Vallivue, 24-14, moving on to the 4A semis
-
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rigby cruises past Capital, 41-14, moving on to the 5A semis
-
Withers, Ruth
-
Colson, Austin
-
Having trouble with a tricky heel hook
-
Large businesses will soon have to adjust to federal vaccine requirements
-
Roads, transit, internet: What's in the infrastructure bill
-
Idaho County won’t observe Juneteenth as paid day off from work
-
Another test startup on tap for Integrated Waste Treatment Unit