Marva Eileen Bergeson Schuldt, 87, passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Marva was born on March 8, 1933, to James Denzel and Lois Esther Gleim Bergeson, in St. Anthony, Idaho. She was the fifth child of seven children, Donna, Dorla, Denzel, Roberta, Colleen and Harold. Her early years were spent in St. Anthony, Idaho, and in 1942, her family moved to Idaho Falls, across the alley from her future husband. She began working at age eleven in a little neighborhood store for Mrs. Phillips, dusting, stocking shelves and weighing meats. In her earlier days, she enjoyed roller skating, ice skating and helping her grandmother with household chores. During her teen years she worked at Woolworth's as a cashier and payroll clerk, Kraggs Drug Store and Mel Johnson Drug as a soda fountain server, and was promoted to selling cosmetics. She was at the roller-skating rink and met a young man named Harry who offered her a ride home and then asked her out to a dance. On May 9, 1951, she married her handsome blue eyed sweetheart, Harry George Schuldt Jr. in Idaho Falls. She worked at Farr's Jewelry for many years as the jewelry department manager. She and Harry moved to Wilson, Wyoming, in 1982 working together at C-bar-V ranch doing various jobs at a school for handicapped children. In 1988, they built their final home in the New Sweden area. Marva and Harry, along with there children, spent many summers in Kenai, Alaska, with Marva's sister Donna and brother-in-law "Bob" for vacations and worked in commercial fishing. Marva and her sister spent many hours in the backyard mending those fish nets. She was an avid stamp and coin collector, enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, painting, crafts, playing her Farmville computer game. Setting in their Sunroom with her cats and watching the squirrels and a family of skunks in the yard. She also enjoyed music and her favorite was Willie Nelson. Marva is survived by her children, Dorothea (Kris) Larson, Larry (Ronda) Schuldt, Michael (Lisa) Schuldt, Brian Schuldt and Laurie (Brad) Jordan; her two sisters, Dorla and Colleen; one brother, Denzel; and sister-in-laws, Marilyn (Ron) Blacker & Sybil (Richard, deceased) Schuldt, 19 grandchildren, 47 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Marva was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 65 years, Harry George Schuldt Jr.; her sisters, Donna (Robert) Roper, Roberta (Keith) Empey; and brother, Harold Bergeson. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue. The family will visit with friends one hour prior to the services. Burial will be in the New Sweden Cemetery. Condolences mat be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Marva 3/8/1933 - 12/22/2020Schuldt
