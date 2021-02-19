Funeral services on February 20, 2021 at 12:00 pm, family will be meeting with friends and family one hour prior at 11:00 to services Services held at: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2424 N. Old Gilbert Rd. Mesa, Arizona Condolences may be conveyed at Bunker Family Funerals at: garden@bunkerfuneral.com The funeral service may be viewed at: http://mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/Events Korinne 12/26/1957 - 2/12/2021Kae Schuldt Rogers