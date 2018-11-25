Ann Crichton Schuman of Idaho Falls peacefully passed away at the age of 98 on Saturday, November 24, 2018. She was born on April 9, 1920, in Piedmont, California, the first of two daughters lovingly welcomed by Fred and Claudia Crichton. She had a wonderful, carefree childhood and young adult life in the Bay Area and Carmel-by-the-Sea. She attended UC-Berkeley and belonged to the Delta Gamma sorority. At the end of WWII Ann met Navy Lieutenant Gene Schuman when his ship docked in San Francisco. They were married in Oakland, California on July 24, 1948. They briefly lived in Louisville, Kentucky before returning to the Bay Area, and eventually settled in Idaho Falls when Gene's work brought them to town. Together they enjoyed family life, traveling, good friends, and good times until his passing in 1994. She spent many happy hours playing bridge, doing needlework, tending to her yard, sending beautiful and thoughtful greeting cards for everyone's special occasions, and making lasting memories with her dear friends and family. She will always be remembered for her positive, cheery attitude and her very kind, generous, and loving spirit. Ann will be forever loved and held close in the hearts and minds of her children and family: Dick (Mary) Schuman, Ron (Kim) Schuman, Barbara (Kevin) Milburn, seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and her very special niece, Gloria Ewig Judson. She has been happily reunited with her husband, parents, and sister and brother-in-law, Virginia and Gordon Ewig. Ann was a resident of Morningstar Assisted Living for the past two years and her family wishes to acknowledge and thank the wonderful staff of both Morningstar and Aspen Home Health for the very kind and attentive care they provided. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Ann 4/9/1920 - 11/24/2018Schuman