Richard Eugene "Dick" Schuman, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away peacefully May 6, 2022, at EIRMC, after a short illness. Dick was born in Oakland, California, September 13, 1951, to Gene and Ann Schuman. He graduated from Skyline High School in 1969, where he lettered in baseball. He went on to Utah State University where he in graduated in 1973, with a business degree. He was a lifelong, avid Aggies fan, hence the license plates on his car USU AGS. Dick retired in 2013, after over 20 years as INL travel manager. For the last several years, he has worked part time at Sand Creek and Sage Lakes Golf Courses. On June 16, 1973, Dick married the love of his life Mary Williams at the First Presbyterian Church in Idaho Falls. Their son, Jason, was born February 27, 1975. Their daughter, Kristy, was born April 18, 1978. Dick loved all sports, but especially enjoyed golfing with all of his local IF friends. A treasured part of his life was traveling and golfing at various courses where his son Jason was head golf professional. He loved the outdoors and particularly hiking in Grand Teton National Park. Dick was a car fanatic and had an ongoing love affair with his BMW. Dick was an extraordinary grandfather! His grandchildren were the light of his life. He loved taking them on various trips and spoiling them with his love and attention. He often tried to get them to skip school to go hang out with him. Dick was the ultimate supporter, always cheering everyone on in their endeavors and sharing the joy of all our accomplishments. Any happiness for us was a happiness for him. He was always the best shoulder to lean on, best listening ear, best words of support, or if a warm hug was needed, he never hesitated to show us his unwavering love. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, son Jason and nephew Scott. Dick is survived by his loving wife, Mary; daughter, Kristy (Justin) Sommers; brother, Ron (Kim) and sister, Barbara (Kevin); grandchildren, Jayce, Sydney, Ethan, Paxton, Maddox and Susannah. On behalf of our family, we would like to thank the amazing staff at EIRMC's emergency department, ICU, fifth floor, and trauma surgeon Dr. McCann. A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. The family will visit with friends from 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com Dick 9/13/1951 - 5/6/2022Schuman