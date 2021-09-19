On September 14, 2021, Kay Jolley Schwarz slipped peacefully into the arms of eternity. On April 26, 1932, William Afton and Mildred Jolley became the proud parents of a beautiful baby girl that they named Kay. Kay was preceded in death by her brother, Gary, and followed in two-year increments by her brothers, Kent and Wayne. Kay was born in Rexburg, Idaho, and attended schools there. She frequently commented on what a great childhood she had and enjoyed close friendships with her cousins, as well as a cherished friendship with Nola, who lived across the street from her. In 1950, Kay married Lyle Hobbs, and they had two children, Diana and Scott. They later divorced and she moved to Idaho Falls. She went to work for Mountain Bell where she was a long distance switchboard operator, and later the Atomic Energy Commission as a PBX operator. Kay eventually enrolled in the Glen E. Clark Secretarial College. After she graduated, she worked in a variety of interesting secretarial positions for companies that included Ready to Pour Concrete, Tandy and Wood, several medical offices, and she ended her career at the Idaho National Laboratory. After that, she launched her favorite career as a grandmother. She married Peter Schwarz in 1976, and they were married for 42 years before he passed away in 2018. She and Peter built the white brick house that she always dreamed of owning up on the hill in Comore Loma where they lived until 2017. They then moved to a home that was more manageable for a senior couple. Kay had many interests including sewing (according to her grandkids she was the best seamstress ever), refinishing and reupholstering furniture, and gardening. She always grew the biggest and tallest castor bean plants. Kay loved to travel and was able to go to Germany, Peter's homeland, and other locations in Europe several times. She especially loved her visits to a crystal factory in Germany and walking around Paris. She also enjoyed several trips to Hawaii. She was an amazing grandma and particularly loved having her grandchildren and great grandchildren come to play in the cement pond that Pete built next to the house on the hill. Kay was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many positions including the Young Women's program, Primary, and Relief Society. However, her favorite calling, and one that she was exceptional at, was as a visiting teacher/ministering sister. She was an elegant, beautiful, caring woman and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Diana Skoy; son, Scott Hobbs; step-daughter, Edith Schwarz; and step-son, Peter Schwarz; 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Wayne and Gary. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints , 4375 East Sunnyside Road in Ammon. The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Saturday from 9-9:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Rexburg Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Kay 4/26/1932 - 9/14/2021Schwarz
+2