Margaret Schwarz, of Idaho Falls, ID passed away Oct 19, 2021. Margaret was born in Boise Idaho to Frank Martin, Jr. and Margaret Miller Martin. She was raised in Boise, Idaho and graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor Degree in Social Work in 1950. She married Richard Alfred Schwarz in 1951. Upon his graduation from the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York. Together they had four children, Richard (Lynn Anne) of Idaho Falls, Margaret (Michael Daly) of Camelford England, Martin (Beth Ann) of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Thomas (Kathy) of Idaho Falls, Margaret worked as a social worker for the State of Idaho. She was a very active volunteer for her community, serving the Idaho Falls Community Food Bank for 23 years. Margaret was a member of the PEO Sisterhood for over 68 years in which she served as the Idaho State President. Margaret was a life time Girl Scout starting in 1938 and continuing until her death. She is a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church. Margaret is survived by her four children; nine grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Richard Schwarz, her brothers Frank and Joel and sister Elizabeth. The family would like to thank her caregivers, Brandi Hill and Patty Powell. A funeral service/memorial will be held at St. Luke Episcopal Church at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Luke's, The Silver Sage Girl Scouts Council, The Idaho Falls Food Pantry or Chapter BI of the PEO. For online condolences, please visit www.BuckMurphy.com. Margaret 6/7/1928 - 10/19/2021Schwarz