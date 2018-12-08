Wolfgang Peter Schwarz, 86, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 5, 2018, at MorningStar Senior Living. He was under the care of Encompass Hospice. Peter was born October 7, 1932, in Furth Bayern, Germany, to Leonard and Maria Fraunhofer Schwarz. He grew up and attended schools in Furth. On August 24, 1954, he married Christine Schaller in Germany. To this union were born two children, Peter Jr. and Edith. Peter emigrated to the United States and became a citizen in 1962. On August 9, 1976, he married Kay Frazee in Las Vegas, Nevada. Peter and Kay made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Peter worked as a sheet metal worker and later was the President of American Fabrication, Inc. He enjoyed skiing, hiking, motor biking, cycling, river rafting and running. Peter led a very interesting and exciting life. He learned to ski at a young age in the mountains of Europe and later raced in international competition on the Austrian bicycling team. After World Was II, he served on the Austrian border patrol, a military unit that lived and skied in the high mountains to maintain surveillance on the Austrian-German border. In 1952 he won a bronze medal for Germany in downhill skiing. After coming to the U.S., and eventually to Idaho Falls, he built lifts for the Idaho Falls Ski Team both at Taylor Mountain and at Kelly Canyon. Peter was an amazing influence in his children's, grandchildren's and numerous other young people's lives with not only gifts of bicycles, skis, and ski passes, but also large investments of his time in teaching them. Peter is survived by his loving wife Kay Schwarz of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Peter K. Schwarz of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Edith Schwarz of Ammon, ID; step-children, Diana Skoy of Idaho Falls, ID; Scott Hobbs, Santa Monica, CA; 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. The family wishes to express their appreciation and gratitude to all of his exceptional care givers at MorningStar. A celebration of his life will be held from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. Monday, December 10, 2018, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation at 3152 Little Road Suite 146, Trinity. Florida 34655. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Peter 10/7/1932 - 12/5/2018Schwarz