Virginia "Ginger" Ann Schwendig was born Aug. 20, 1931, in Ekalaka, Montana, to William Speelmon and Ruth Strain Speelmon, the youngest of six daughters (Billie, Joyce, Carol and two who died in infancy, Flossie Mae and Norma Jean). When she was 2 years old, they all moved to Mud Lake, Idaho. Ginger attended grade school at Terreton Elementary and graduated from Roberts High School in 1949. She attended Idaho State University for one year then worked for Financial Credit in Idaho Falls from 1950 to 1954. Ginger also worked as a secretary at the AEC Site from 1966 to 1972. On June 18, 1954, she married Jay Schwendig in Reno, Nevada. Jay was in Air Force at the time, stationed in Merced, California. When his service ended in the fall of 1954, they returned to Mud Lake, where they lived and farmed in the Monteview area. Their children, Cary (1955) and John (1958), were born there and grew up in the Mud Lake area. Jay's eyesight failed in 1959/1960, and Ginger acted as his eyes for the rest of his life - reading for him, driving for him and explaining to him what she sees. They continued to farm in partnership with his brother Lee and mother Lee Claire until they sold the farm in 2000. Jay and Ginger then moved to Idaho Falls for the next few years. As Jay's health began to fail, they moved to Vancouver, Washington, in 2005, to be near their daughter, Cary, and her husband, David. Jay passed away in 2007, and in 2011, Ginger moved back to Idaho Falls to be close to her friends and family. In September of 2014, Ginger moved to Santa Clarita, California, to be with her son and daughter-in-law, Loreta, where she lived until passing away on Jan. 19, 2019. She is survived by one remaining sister Carol Campbell and her beloved sister-in-law Joyce Griffith. Both of her children and their families mourn her loss: John Schwendig and his wife, Loreta, with their two sons, Jake and Jeffrey; Cary Wilhoit and her husband, David, with her two daughters, Nikki and Casey. Casey with her husband, Brandon Wagner, are the parents of her three great-grandchildren, Lilly, Jonas and Fable. A celebration of her life will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn (700 Lindsay Blvd., Idaho Falls) on Feb. 16. The family will greet guests, starting at 11 a.m., followed by a memorial at 12 p.m., and a reception with lunch afterward. Virginia 8/20/1931 - 1/19/2019Ann Schwendig