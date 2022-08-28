Ellen Louise Clark Schwendiman passed away peacefully in her sleep Aug 9, 2022, in the loving care of the Trent & Wendy Twiggs family. She was just 2 months short of being 94 years old, having been born on October 27, 1928. She was the daughter of Wiliam Kieth and Sarah Ellen Clark. Louise spent most of her youth in Inkom, Idaho, and after marriage to Mark Schwendiman in the Salt Lake LDS temple, they lived and worked on a farm East of Newdale and raised their family there. Louise was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints and served in many positions including gospel doctrine teacher for 15 years and ward organist for 25 years. She and Mark served a mission to Nauvoo and a Family History Mission in Salt Lake City. Louise loved music and shared that gift with her family and friends. She was a wonderful hostess and cook, serving delicious meals to many guests. The raspberries, garden vegetables and flowers she grew were exceptional. Louise loved to learn and shared inspirational stories and teachings often. Her family was her focus and she and Mark visited them often, loving to travel throughout the states and then also to several countries. Her friends were important to her, and she had many. Her posterity appreciated her faith, strong will, sharp mind, and her sense of humor. She was willing to speak her mind and was always giving to others. She was fun to be with and an example of service, and work. She will be missed, but now she can be reunited with her sweetheart, Mark. Mark and Louise have 7 children, 24 grandchildren, 65 great grandchildren, and 7 going on 8 great-great grandchildren. Louise is survived by her sisters Bonnie Groll Giles and Dorthy Clayton Hepworth and her children Loretta (Brent) Peterson, Kathryn (Neil) Hirschi, Ilene (David) Lewis, Larry (Suzanne) Schwendiman, and Wendy (Trent) Twiggs. She was proceeded in death by her son Mark Lynn and her daughter Ellen (Morris) Huskinson and her siblings, Marcell Wanner, Don Clark, Glen Clark, Betty Hale, John Clark, Myrna Price, and Elaine Cobia. Viewings will be held Friday evening September 2, 2022, from 6:30 to 7:30 and from 10:00 to 10:45 Saturday morning September 3, 2022, in the Newdale church. The funeral will follow at 11:00 am Saturday September 3,2022, in the Newdale Ward chapel. Interment will be in the Teton Newdale cemetery. Services may be viewed at: https://my.gather.app/remember/louise-schwendiman Louise 10/27/1928 - 8/9/2022Schwendiman