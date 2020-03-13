Davis B. Schwieder, 3, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 9, 2020, at Primary Children's Medical Center in Salt Lake City. Davis was born March 3, 2017, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Brian Paul and Heather Lynne Schwieder. He lived in the Idaho Falls and Ammon area. He attended The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed spending time with his daddy, shoveling snow, and helping to fix things around the house. He especially loved when Daddy came home from work so he could lay next to him and watch a show. Davis loved spending time with Mommy, especially snuggle up with a warm cup of milk and his "baby" (Daddy's original baby blanket). He liked reading books and helping with laundry. He also loved spending time with his big brothers. He loved to Facetime Ben and to ride on Sam's shoulders. Ever since he was a tiny baby, Mom and Dad would tuck6:30 him into bed together, saying prayers and then listening to Paul Cardall's music until he fell asleep. He loved playing with all his cousins, cookies, sauce with his French fries, riding his trike-- always with his helmet just like his big cousins, and playing on the computer on Dad's lap. Davis loved his toy cars and would line them up along the wall before bedtime. He loved to visit his grandma and grandpa. He knew exactly where to go in Grandpa Schwieder's garage to sit on the riding lawn mower. Davis loved going to the dry farm and sitting on the tractor and the Razor, pushing all the buttons and pretending to drive. Davis is survived by his parents, Brian and Heather Schwieder of Idaho Falls; brothers, Benjamin Joel Reed and Samuel Marcus Reed of Idaho Falls; grandparents, Paul R and Alesia Schwieder of Iona, ID, and Wendy Hays of Lindon, UT; great grandmother, Mary Schwieder of Iona, ID. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Michael Stanley Hays, great grandparents, Carol and Larry Davies and Harold Schwieder, and a cousin, Kadee Ann Curtis. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Summit Park Building located at 3102 Pinnacle Drive in Idaho Falls, with Bishop Tom Kinghorn officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road in Ammon, and Saturday from 10:00-10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Davis 3/3/2017 - 3/9/2020Brian Schwieder
