Gene Allen Scott, 74, of Idaho Falls, passed away February 1, 2023, at his home. Gene was born July 5, 1948, in Rigby, Idaho, to Darlene Dodge Scott and Levern Arthur Scott. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Ririe High School. He also attended ISU Vo-Tech Drafting & Design Technology. On February 15, 1969, he married Penny Rae Byington in Idaho Falls. Gene and Penny made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Gene worked as an electrical engineer for the Idaho National Laboratory. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed camping, four-wheeling, and woodworking. Gene is survived by his loving wife, Penny Rae Scott of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Jeannie M (Eric) Wall of Murphy, TX; son, Kris A (Jaime) Scott of Iona, ID; brothers, Jack (Helen) Scott and Dale (Barbara) Scott; 4 grandchildren, Trey (Gillian) and Conner Yeager and Alexis and Caleb Scott; and 1 great-grandchild, Elliott Yeager. He was preceded in death by his parents, Darlene and Levern Scott; and grandson, Conner Yeager. Services will be held at 12 Noon Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at the Ucon LDS Stake Center, 2967 East 105th North, with Bishop Russ Donahue officiating. The family will visit with friends Tuesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Wednesday from 11-11:30 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Military Honors will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Air Force Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Gene 7/5/1948 - 2/1/2023Allen Scott
