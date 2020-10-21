Mary Scott S Scott Mary Charlotte (Snook) Scott was born in Salmon, Idaho on October 16, 1939 to Frederick Hughes Snook and Mary Elizabeth (Hamilton) Snook. She passed away peacefully on October 15, 2020, at Edgewood Spring Creek Eagle Island in Eagle, Idaho. She will be lovingly remembered for her friendliness, outgoing spirit, dedication to supporting her family, students, community, and for her love of life. Mary grew up as a member of the Snook family with a long family history of ranching and law profession in Salmon, Idaho. She loved riding horses and was a member of the Women's Posse when she was young. She attended University of Idaho, San Jose State University and graduated from Western Montana University with a degree in Education. She married Don Scott on December 31, 1959 in San Jose, CA. They lived in Blackfoot, Idaho for many years. Don was an electrical engineer at Idaho National Laboratory and Mary was the Business Department Chair and Cooperative Office Occupations Program Coordinator at Blackfoot High School. She was named the Idaho Business Teacher of the year twice. She was also named one of Lambda Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma's Women of Achievement. She was a member of PEO for 50 years and was an active member of St. Paul Episcopal Church in Blackfoot. In 2003, Mary and Don retired to Salmon where they built the house of their dreams. She continued to be involved in PEO and was an active member of the Church of the Redeemer. Mary lived a life of adventure with her husband and sons, Steve and Bill, as they built a cabin at Palisades Reservoir near Alpine, Wyoming. Mary and Don explored many of the Idaho mountains with friends and family by snowmobiling, four wheeling, boating, and fishing. Mary loved being with friends and family. She was always happy to meet everyone and anyone and brought joy and laughter to all she met. We hope all her friends and family know how much pleasure they brought to her life. Don, Steve and Bill were always extremely proud of their wife and mother. She will be sincerely missed. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Fred Snook and Elizabeth Snook, sister Esther Elizabeth (Snook) McElhaney, and daughter in law, Kathryn Schreiber Scott. She is survived by her husband, Donald Lynn Scott, of Eagle, Idaho and sons Steven Lynn Scott (Valerie) of Kennewick, WA and William John Scott (Kathy) of Eagle, Idaho. She is survived by grandchildren Laurel Elizabeth Scott Welch (Greg) of Denver, CO, Chuck (Kate) Schultz of Gainsville, FL, and Tom Schultz of Seattle, WA. She is also survived by her sister Elizabeth "Diz" Allen (Bill) of Salmon, brother Frederick "Fred" Snook, of Salmon, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends. In Mary's memory please consider donating to one of the following organizations: Keystone Hospice, 21 North Fisher Parkway, Eagle, Idaho 83616, https://keystonehospice.org/ Church of The Redeemer, 204 Courthouse Dr, Salmon, ID 83467 Assn for Frontotemporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Dr, # 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406 https://www.theaftd.org/ A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.
News Trending Today
-
Researcher: 1 in 30 eastern Idahoans actively spreading COVID-19
-
Bonneville County records three more COVID-19 deaths, including a man in his 40s
-
Gaye Jones a special ingredient at SRJHS
-
Have GOP and Trump given their best to US?
-
Evans, Curtis
-
Clark, Wayne
-
Tammy Daybell's family launches foundation
-
Nelson, Aaron
-
Doggface updates: Stevie Nicks takes to TikTok; Cheech and Chong collaboration
-
Three die in Bonneville County crash