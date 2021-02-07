Peggy Lucina (Johnson) Scott, 86, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on February 4, 2021. Born March 26, 1934, in New Sweden, Idaho, she was the 10th child of Oscar Wilhelm Johnson and Phoebe Lucina (Weaver) Johnson. She was raised in a large farming family in Lincoln, just east of Idaho Falls, that was filled with a love for family, our Savior, music, laughter, and a strong work ethic. She graduated from Bonneville High School. Peggy married Jack Grover Scott, her childhood sweetheart, on August 28, 1952, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Peggy and Jack made their home in Lincoln, Idaho. Peggy devoted herself to her family. She lived a life of service, teaching piano lessons, directing music, playing the organ, accompanying many on the piano, and in several responsibilities in her church. Peggy is survived by her loving husband of 68 years and 5 months, Jack Scott; son, Dennis Scott of Idaho Falls; Jerry (Danette) Scott of St. George, UT; daughter, Jane (Ron) Reynolds of Idaho Falls; son, Bill (Shelley) Scott of Idaho Falls; son, Kevin (Denise) Scott of Mapleton, UT; daughter, Brenda (Jeff) Barnard of Idaho Falls; sisters, Kirma (Jay) Smith, Linda (Dean) Mansfield, and Dixie (Ron) Johnson; 22 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Luie Johnson; 5 brothers; 3 sisters; son, Jeffrey Dee Scott; grandson, Porter Jeffrey Barnard; and great grandson, Sabino Benjamin Scott. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 12, 2021, at the Ammon 14th Ward, 4363 E. 17th Street. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Friday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Lincoln Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Peggy 3/26/1934 - 2/4/2021Scott
