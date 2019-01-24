Wayde Cecil Scott, 88, of Rigby, passed away January 19, 2019, at Teton Post Acute Care & Rehabilitation Center. Wayde was born November 13, 1930, in Rigby, Idaho, to Cecil Clair Scott and Vetta Grover Scott. He grew up and attended schools in the area and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. On April 18, 1950, he married Bonnie Rae Nield Scott in the Idaho Falls Temple. To this union were born four sons: Michael, Robert, Jim, and Barry. Wayde dryfarmed in Blackfoot with the family business. They later moved to Hamilton, Montana where he had a dairy farm. In 1955, they moved to Idaho Falls where he started his career in law enforcement. He retired after 30 years of service, admired and well respected by his colleagues. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully for 13 years with his wife in the Idaho Falls Temple. He enjoyed camping and fishing with his family and grandchildren. He also loved his dogs and enjoyed riding horses with his family and the "over the hill" gang. Wayde is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Bonnie Scott, of Rigby, ID; son, Mike (Pam) Scott of Gilbert, AZ; son, Jim (Karla) Scott of Rigby, ID; son, Barry (Kaleen) Scott of Rigby, ID; brother, Jack (Peggy) Scott of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter-in-law, Cheri Scott of Chubbuck, ID; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Robert "Bob" Scott; two grandsons, Nicholas Scott and Jason Scott; one granddaughter, Michelle Scott; and two brothers, Dee Scott and Raleigh Scott. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, January 26, 2019, at the Grant 1st Ward (3431 East 100 North) with Grover Wray officiating. The family will visit with friends on Saturday from 11-11:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Grant-Central Cemetery rites performed by the Idaho Falls Police Department Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Wayde 11/13/1930 - 1/19/2019C. Scott