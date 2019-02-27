Cary Eugene Scouten, 66, passed away suddenly Sunday, February 24, 2018 at his home in Malad, Idaho. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 1:00 p.m. in the Moore LDS Chapel, 3100 N. 3350 W., Moore, Idaho. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday evening from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Horsley Funeral Home, 132 W. 300 N. Malad, Idaho and Friday from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Moore LDS Chapel prior to the funeral. Condolences and memories may be sent to www.horsleyfuneralhome.com Cary 3/28/1952 - 2/24/2019E. Scouten