Roxanne Elaine Scoville, 63, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 13, 2021, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. Roxanne is survived by her loving husband, Craig Scoville of Idaho Falls, ID; her four children, Robert Dickson, of University Place, WA, Michael Dickson, of Federal Way, WA, Elizabeth Bryson (nee' Dickson), of Orem, UT, and John Dickson, of Cedar Hills, UT. Also, she is survived by seven stepchildren, David Scoville, of Redwood City, CA, Michael Scoville, of Burien, WA, Lauren Scoville, of Federal Way, WA, Steven Scoville, of Columbus, OH, Jonathan Scoville, of Salt Lake City, UT, Max Scoville, of Seattle, WA, and Jaimie Gonzalez (nee' Scoville). She is also survived by her mother, Nadine Gloria Lomax Partridge, of Turlock, CA; her brothers, Brad Partridge, of West Jordan, UT, and Stephen Partridge, of Turlock, CA; her sisters Natalie Crapse (nee' Partridge), of Rexburg, ID, and Jennifer Sandholtz (nee' Partridge) of Highland, UT; and 25 grandchildren. Preceding her passing was her father, Scott Herald Partridge, Jr.; and brother, Clark David Partridge. Roxanne was born September 18, 1958, in Portland, Oregon, to Scott and Nadine Partridge. Shortly thereafter, the Partridges moved to Lexington, Massachusetts, where she grew to young adulthood over the next 13 years. The Partridges returned to the west coast, moving to Pleasanton, California, where she attended high school, graduating in 1976. After high school, she attended Brigham Young University, where she married and started her family. She later transferred to San Diego State University where she obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree in English, graduating in 1981. After college, she moved to Federal Way, Washington. She married again in 1997, to Craig Scoville and then moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, where they raised their blended family. Throughout her life, she was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Roxanne was sensitive and deeply empathetic. She was also funny and slightly mischievous. Perhaps most of all, she excelled at loving things: She loved art. She loved movie soundtracks. She loved books. She loved musicals. She loved princes and princesses. She loved toys. She loved holidays (and decorating for them). She loved her family heritage. She loved listening to comedy as she drove. She loved being a fan (of her kids and her teams). She loved blankets, popcorn, and movies (lots and lots of movies). She loved feeding others cinnamon toast and pumpkin bread. She loved gift giving (especially pumpkin bread). She loved cats. She loved babies (and their chubby cheeks). She loved make believe. She loved to help others (perhaps too much sometimes). She loved laughing. She loved her faith and her Heavenly Father. Most of all, she loved her family (and we loved her). Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Taylor View Ward, 1291 West 65th South, with Bishop Calvin McAllister officiating. Burial was in the Taylor Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Roxanne 9/18/1958 - 10/13/2021Scoville
