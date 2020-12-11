Peggy Seamons Ann Seamons On Friday, December 4, 2020, our treasured Mother, Grandmother and Sister, Peggy Ann Stott Seamons, passed from this earth to a great reunion with Dad. As per her wishes she passed peacefully at her home, surrounded by family. Peggy was born August 15, 1934 at the Stott Family ranch near the Tetons in Felt, Idaho to Asael R. and Hazel Barnhart Stott. She joined her siblings Marjorie, Don, Mary and Genevieve. Later her little sister Polly joined the family. Peggy grew up in Blackfoot, Idaho, attending school and graduating from Blackfoot High School in 1952. She enjoyed singing in the choir and Glee Club, working at Ancho Drug and attending church and social events. She enjoyed her high school years immensely, looking back on them with many fond memories. She was the Senior Class Secretary and helped organize wonderful class reunions through the decades. On April 2, 1952 Peggy married Kent Bert Seamons in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Peggy was active in her church, serving in leadership positions and teaching in the Relief Society, the Young Womens organization, adult and youth Sunday School, and the Primary. Her most personally rewarding callings revolved around teaching. Peggy was a natural teacher. She taught the adult Gospel Doctrine class in the Groveland 2nd Ward for many years, devoting untold hours to study and preparation. During their retirement, Peggy and Kent served many years as temple officiators and also served a mission at the Family History Library in Salt Lake City. Peggy and Kent were blessed with four sons. Joe was born in 1954, Don born in 1955, Mike born in 1963 and Brandon born in 1973. Peggy was an excellent homemaker and cook, keeping a beautiful home and serving delicious meals, cakes, cookies and bread. In addition to raising her family, Peggy attended beauty school, eventually becoming an instructor there. She had her own salon in the home they built on the Arco highway where she helped her friends and neighbors be their most beautiful selves. Peggy enjoyed flowers, traveling in the US and abroad, her grandchildren and great grandchildren and especially associating with her sisters, who were her best friends. Peggy is survived by her sons, Joe (Pat), Don, Mike (Vicki) and Brandon (Trisha); 15 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and all her siblings, Marjorie Wixom, Don (Pat) Stott, Mary (Niel) Miller, Genevieve (Jack) Thomas and Polly ( Rex) Fresh; and numerous nieces and nephews. Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Kent; her parents; and brother-in-law Cecil Wixom. The family wishes to express gratitude to everyone who helped with Mother's care. Alliance Home Health and Hospice, Dr. Matthew Fackrell, Peggy's sisters and especially our brother Don Seamons who cared for her every need the last year of her life. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, those friends and loved ones that prefer to stay home can watch the service on a live broadcast. The service can be viewed and condolences can be shared atwww.hawkerfuneralhome.com.