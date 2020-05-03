Duane J. Searle, formerly of Shelley, Idaho, died May 2nd at age 87 in Idaho Falls. Duane was born January 21, 1933 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Leo A. Searle and Maurine Oler Searle. He was the third of six children. He was raised in Shelley, Idaho. During high school, Duane participated in varsity football and basketball. After graduating from Shelley High School, he married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Vee Adams, on July 6, 1951 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Duane and Shirley made their home in Shelley where he farmed with his family growing potatoes, grain, and hay. Additionally, he owned a few dairy cows and worked at the Utah-Idaho Sugar Company during the winter months. Duane and Shirley enjoyed square dancing. He loved family gatherings and parties. His family meant everything to him. Duane adored little children. He taught his grandchildren how to drive before they could see over the steering wheel of his pickup. Known as "Uncle Wayne" to his nieces and nephews, he was always ready with treats for them. Duane was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he held many callings. Duane & Shirley served a mission for the Church in Cody, Wyoming. After retirement, they spent a few winters in St. George, Utah socializing with many dear friends. After Shirley's death, Duane married AlvaLu Larsen, and later divorced. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a grandson, a sister, and two brothers. Duane is survived by his three children: Julie (Zebbie) Miller of Shelley, Idaho; Allen (Katy) Searle of Shelley, Idaho, and Sheryl (Mark) Wade of Oro Valley, Arizona. Duane and Shirley have ten grandchildren and thirty great grandchildren. On behalf of the family, we give our sincerest gratitude to Hands of Hope Hospice, The Gables, and Morningstar. We would like to especially thank all of those who continued to care for Duane though visits and phone calls. A graveside service will be held at the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery for immediate family. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalder Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Duane 1/21/1933 - 5/2/2020J. Searle