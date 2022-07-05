On July 2, 2022, Jalna Jean Johannessen Searle, of Shelley, passed away at the age of 90 years surrounded by her loved ones. She was born July 24, 1931, to Edith Arvilla Beardsley and George Henry Johannessen of Idaho Falls, Idaho. She joined a family of 7 sisters (Arlouine, Edith, Ruth, Alice, Alltje,Cena and Joanne). Her red hair and freckles brought out the best in her and she was cared for by all. Jalna attended school at Riverside Elementary (Now Bush Elementary) till 6th grade. During her 7th and 8th grades she went to Salt Lake City to live with her two sisters and take care of a nephew. During her 9-10th grades she went to Idaho Falls High School. During her junior and senior years she went to Shelley High School living in an apartment and catching a Greyhound bus to visit her parents on weekends. After high school graduation she worked as a telephone switch operator for Mountain Bell and earned enough money to buy a new 1950 Pontiac. The car caught the eye of a special college boy, Karl Searle, visiting from Moscow, Idaho. Karl and Jalna were married November 8, 1950, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Jalna and Karl had 3 children, Deborah, Reed, and Karlene. Deborah was born while Karl served for 2 years in the Korean War. Reed and Karlene were born at home while Karl was out irrigating the crops. Jalna worked in the potato industry as a secretary and eventually became the first woman in the industry to earn Idaho's coveted Aristocrat award-Idaho Growers Shippers Association. Jalna took lots of classes while raising her children. She took a Dale Carnegie public speaking course, interior design class and cake decorating classes from a local college. She was always learning something new and not afraid to try. Jalna loved theatre, dance and singing. She loved going to Broadway Shows in New York and Salt Lake City. She could not sit till through the performances and her feet would be moving with those on stage. She served in many capacities in the Church of Jesus Christ and Latter-day Saints as a Sunday School Primary chorister, worked with the youth teaching dance and sharing her talents with the ladies in Relief Society. She loved working in the temple clothing section and serving in the Senior Citizen Center as their secretary. Jalna is survived by her three children, Deborah McAlpin (James) of Lehi, Utah; Reed Searle (Laura and late Cherie) of Shelley, Idaho; and Karlene Higham (Joe L.) also from Shelley, Idaho; 15 grandchildren; 64+3 great grandchildren; a step sister, Anita Schrade from Pocatello, Idaho; a step sister, Mary Kay Galde, from Arizona; step brother, Roger Lundblade, from Washington ; and a sister/aunt, Joanne Koester, from Downey, Idaho; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Karl Searle and her 1/2 sisters and aunts. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at the Shelley South Stake Center, 675 S Milton Ave. The Family will visit with friends and loved ones from 9:30 am -10:45 am prior to the services. Burial will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery. The family wishes to thank Symbii Hospice, Audrey, Tia, Amy, Charlotte and Susan for their loving support and care. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Primary Children's Hospital Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Jalna 7/24/1931 - 7/2/2022Jean Searle