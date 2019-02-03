Melva Searle, 90 of Idaho Falls, passed away Friday, February 1, 2019 at Morning Star Senior Living in Idaho Falls. Melva was born February 11, 1928 in Annis, Idaho to Minnie Harrop Searle and Melvin W. Searle. She attended Annis Elementary School and graduated from Midway High School. She then attended Utah State Agricultural College in Logan, Utah for 2 years. Some years later, she returned to USU earning a B.S. Degree in History and Anthropology she also earned her secondary certificate to teach. Following college, she worked for KID Radio in Idaho Falls as a secretary. She also trained to do radio work and hosted a show called Homemaker Harmonies. After 2 years she left for a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in the Northern States Mission with the headquarters in Chicago, Illinois; serving in Chicago and Madison, Wisconsin. She returned home and was later called on another mission for the church, serving in New Zealand. She served many years in the Idaho Falls Temple as an ordinance worker and later as a supervisor. The last 23 years before retirement she worked for The State of Idaho at Job Service as a Job Service Consultant. Melva enjoyed reading, history, archeology and travel; she traveled to many countries and within the United States. She had 7 cousins who were always known as "the 7 Fisher girls"; they accepted her as "sister number 8" and she went on all their sister trips for more than 40 years. Melva was a very special person and enjoyed a full life. She was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Morning Star Senior Living Center, 4000 S. 25th E., Idaho Falls, Idaho. The family will visit with friends from 9:30 a.m., to 10:45 a.m., prior to service. Burial will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Melva 2/11/1928 - 2/1/2019Searle