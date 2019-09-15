Ruthe Ellen Hoggan Searle passed away on September 11, 2019, at her home in Idaho Falls, four days short of her 95th birthday. Ruthe was born September 15, 1924, in Lewisville, Idaho, the daughter of Alma and Ellen Hoggan. She was the sixth of seven children; Zoe, Claudine, Winnie, Jean, Mary Lou, Jack, and Luana. She loved being on the farm and with family. Ruthe attended Ricks College and enjoyed all that college life entailed. She obtained her teaching certificate and began her teaching career in Rockford. She then moved to Shelley to teach and this is where she met Wendell who had just returned home from serving in the Pacific during World War II. Ruthe became a farmer's wife and helped with the things that needed to be done around the farm. During those years, Wendell and Ruthe were blessed with five daughters: Kathy, Susan, Diane, Peggy, and Jolene. Ruthe was a loving mother who was full of fun. She loved being with her daughters, whether attending all of their activities, shopping, hoeing beets with them, cleaning the house or flipping the porch light on and off to let the girls know it was time to come in from a date. Ruthe had 11 grandchildren who were joined with 5 Murdock grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, who were all her favorite. It was always a treat for everyone to gather at Grandma's and Grandpa's every Sunday for family fun. Her family parties are still talked about today. They made Halloween special with everyone, including the adults, dressing up and playing games all night. Each one knew that no matter what was happening in their lives she would always love them and worry about them. Ruthe was a friend to many and loved by all because she had a listening ear, a loving and giving heart, and a sense of humor. She gave many hours in the service of others. Her love of teaching led her to help many students at Shelley Junior High. Ruthe was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings. Some of her warmest memories were of those times when she was serving alongside her friends. Ruthe was a spunky lady and always busy. She was an avid reader all her life and passed that on to her daughters and grandchildren. She loved doing crossword puzzles. Everyone loved being the recipient of something she had sewn, crocheted or quilted. She passed on her love of shoes to her daughters and grandchildren. Ruthe is survived by her five daughters: Kathryn Searle, Diane, (LaMont) Hanson, Peggy Searle, Jolene (Brad) Chaffin all of Idaho Falls and Susan Searle of Boise; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her sister, Luana Widerburg. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell Eli Searle, her parents and six siblings and one grandson, Greg Hanson. The family will receive friends and family Friday evening, September 20, from 7:00 to 8:30 at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, September 21, at 1:00 at the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Ruthe 9/15/1924 - 9/11/2019Ellen Searle