Veda Sears passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020, surrounded by her children at Teton Post Acute and Rehabilitation Center in Idaho Falls. She was 97 years old. Veda was born in American Falls, Idaho, on February 19, 1923, to Russell Hamilton Rock and Lois Fifield Rock. She enjoyed a wonderful childhood on a ranch in Rockland, Idaho, that she loved, and where she was surrounded by many cousins who were dear to her. She attended elementary schools in Rockland and Aberdeen, Idaho. The family moved to the Lincoln townsite east of Idaho Falls when Veda was a teen. She graduated from Ammon High School in 1941. She was active in drama, music, and art. Her caricatures were featured in her high school yearbook. She had many friends whom she remained close with her entire life. After graduation, she attended Weiser Regional Vocational School where she studied homemaking. Her education was interrupted with the outbreak of World War II. Veda met her future husband, Jess Richard Sears, while attending school there. They were married May 22, 1942, in Kitsap, Washington. Five children were born to this union. They made their permanent home near her parents in Lincoln. Veda's loving parents were an important part of their family life throughout the years. After the war, Jess and Veda were active in the Disabled American Veterans, serving as officers. They also enjoy dancing, roller skating, and going to the movies. Veda was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served as Primary President, Ward Chorister, Road Show Director, and Relief Society and Young Women's instructor. After Jess and Veda divorced, she attended night classes while working to support her family. She retired from Argonne National Laboratories in 1985 after a career in the graphic arts/media development department. Veda was an active member in the Cultural Arts, Sweet Adeline's, and Toastmistress Clubs. She also enjoyed gardening, sewing, and writing. One of Veda's memorable achievements was compiling and publishing a book, "Lincoln First Ward History and Other Related Milestones." She sold over 250 copies. Veda had a library of scrapbooks and stories on many subjects that she lovingly produced, and which were enjoyed by many in the community and family. These will live on as a testament of her life. In May of 2018, due to failing health, Veda moved to the Lincoln Court Assisted Living Center in Idaho Falls. The family wants to thank the staff for the loving care and friendship that they provided. Veda was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Lois Rock; son, Jack Ramon Sears; daughter-in-law, Josephine Ann Sears; brothers, Russell Harland Rock, Ralph Eugene Rock, James Leon Rock; and sisters, Afton Rock and Helen Joan Mackay. She is survived by her children, Connie Jill Crooks (Sherwin), Nancy Jane Bahr (Dean), Richard Joel Sears (Laura) and Judy Susan Norris (Kent). She is also survived by her dear friend, Leo McVean. Veda has 17 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren, and many great, great grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the Lincoln Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Lou Veda 2/19/1923 - 4/18/2020Rock Sears
