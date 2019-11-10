Karla Bee Berrett Sedillo passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family and loved ones, on Sunday, November 3, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Karla was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho on April 12,1942 to Don Aaron and Anna Margaret Berrett. She was the first of eleven children, born to Don and Anna Margaret, joining Don's two daughters, Illona and Dee. She attended schools in Roberts and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. Karla worked at KID radio and television station, where she was a copywriter as well as ad writer. She was involved in music from a young age and studied piano under professor Clifford C. Clive in Idaho Falls. She was an excellent pianist. She sang in a trio for many years with Vicki Johnson and Brenda Berrett. Karla was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, serving in many callings. Her favorite callings were directing choirs and congregations and writing and directing road shows. Karla married Frank Anthony Sedillo on March 21, 1964 in Los Angeles, California. Following Frank's death on December 29, 1976, she moved to Utah with her children, settling in Orem. Karla graduated from Brigham Young University in Social Work, and became a Licensed Clinical Social Worker. She worked as a counselor in youth corrections and private adoptions, performing home study evaluations with potential adoptive parents and birthmother counseling. She developed the Safety Net mentoring program, which was her calling in life. She paired at risk children with mentors from the local universities and the community throughout Utah County. Her mission statement, which was posted in her offices, was: "To love what you do and feel that it matters-How could anything be more fun?" (Katherine Graham) Karla was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sister Illona Stevenson, and brother-in-law Michael Egerer. She is survived by her children Kreigh Sedillo, Visalia, California and Kerrie (Glen) Allen, Maple Valley, Washington, her grandchildren Hayden, Blair, Evan, Jordan, and Ryder, and great-grandchildren Kooper and Mesa. She is also survived by her brothers Brooks, Joel (Karela), Cliff and Kirk (Tracy) and sisters Dee (Monte) Maynard, Trudy (Lew) Ross, Gene' Berrett, Melanie Egerer, Kelly Berrett, Lark (Ryan) Hobley and Lorelie (Carson) Judd. She was "Aunt Bee" to several nieces and nephews, including Megan Curtis who was her caretaker and loved as a second daughter. The family would like to thank Canyon Hospice for their compassionate end of life care of Karla. In celebration of her life, a memorial service will be held on November 30, 2019 at 1 pm in the Roberts, Idaho LDS church. The family will receive friends from 11:30-12:45. Her remains will be interred in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery in Annis, Idaho at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Karla requested that donations be made to Latter Day Saint Charities or Operation Underground Railroad. Karla Bee 4/12/1942 - 11/3/2019Berrett Sedillo