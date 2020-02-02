Marjorie Ann Suitter Seedall, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2020, surrounded by her family. Marjorie was born February 27, 1936, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Artell and Twila Suitter. As the oldest of eleven siblings, she spent many hours helping her mother and father in caring for and raising her younger brothers and sisters. Their bond was very special, and to them, she was a second mother. Her family eventually settled on a small farm on First Street next to Sand Creek. She attended elementary school in Ammon, and later graduated from Bonneville High School as Valedictorian of her class. On July 6, 1956, she married John Seedall in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. For sixty-three years they were side by side nearly every day as they built their life together. They had two children, Scott in 1966, and Shawn in 1975. No matter what they set out to accomplish, her unlimited energy, willingness to do whatever it took, and her attention to detail were unmatched. While working to build their small farm, she also served for many years as a Court Clerk to the Honorable Henry Martin, and later as an Executive Assistant at the Bank of Commerce. She was a gifted singer and pianist and loved to always have music playing. It was common to have the sounds of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Anne Murray, Eddy Arnold, the Sons of the Pioneers, and many others filling their home, and she would oftentimes sing or hum along with whatever was playing. An avid reader, she enjoyed biographies, church history, and especially the Salt Lake Tribune. She loved sports and never missed a chance to see her sons play. She was an avid Utah Jazz fan, and a proud season ticket holder for over thirty years. There were few things she enjoyed more than spending time in Salt Lake at their condo with her family and attending Jazz games. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions in the Relief Society and Young Women's programs. Her commitment to the gospel was shown throughout her life by the loving service she so willingly and unconditionally gave to friends and family alike. She was truly a selfless person who always put the needs of others above her own. She is survived by her husband, John Seedall; sons, Scott (Lauralie) Seedall and Shawn (Janelle) Seedall; eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Francis (Renee) Suitter, Robert (Debra) Suitter, and Ray Suitter; sisters, Kathleen Johnson, Maureen (Robert) Parks, Delaine (Mike) Watson, and Deanne Samples. She is preceded in death by her parents, Artell and Twila Suitter; and her brothers, Artell Jr., Dale, and Richard Suitter. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to all of the staff at MorningStar Assisted Living Center and Aspen Home Health & Hospice for the loving care they continually provided. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the Ammon East Stake Center, 5366 East First Street. The family will visit with friends Monday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Tuesday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the stake center. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Marjorie 2/27/1936 - 1/29/2020Ann Seedall