Brandon Glenn Seehusen passed away at home in Salt Lake City, Utah, at the age of 39, after a long-fought battle with heart failure. He was raised in Idaho Falls. He was a devoted father to his son, Zane, who he loved so much. His fiancé, Sonja Finley, was his true angel on earth. Their relationship was beautiful as she cared for him his last 10 months on hospice. We cannot thank her enough. His brother, Evan, was a great source of strength and encouragement as Brandon faced his illness with every ounce of strength to fight to live. Brandon loved life--Jazz basketball, Utah Utes, shooting guns, and having fun always! He was kind, competitive, and oh so funny! He is survived by his parents, Joe and Penny Standley of Idaho Falls, ID and Mitch and Linda Seehusen of Salt Lake City, UT; son, Zane Seehusen of Salt Lake City, UT; fiancé, Sonja Finley of Moab, UT; brothers, Evan Standley and Skyler Standley, both of Idaho Falls, ID; and grandfather, Lloyd Burnside. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Ruth Burnside, and grandparents, Myrle and Glenn Seehusen. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, November 20, 2021, at his favorite place to hang out in Idaho Falls with friends, Papa Tom's Pizza (1830 S. Woodruff Avenue). If you have any Utah Jazz or Utah Utes clothing, or anything the color red (his favorite color), please wear it in his honor. Brandon is in a better place with his Heavenly Father, now free from pain. Come celebrate this man who is gone too soon. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Brandon 11/2/1981 - 8/7/2021Glenn Seehusen