Glenn Peter Seehusen, 94, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 27, 2020, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. Pete was born February 24, 1926, in Center Junction, Iowa, to Carl Edward Seehusen and Anna Sophia Friedricksen Seehusen. He grew up and attended schools in Center Junction, Iowa, and graduated from Center Junction High School, graduating as a Salutatorian. He served during World War II in the United States Navy. On December 14, 1956, he married Myrle Neeley in Blackfoot. Pete and Myrle made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Pete worked as a salesperson of industrial equipment. Pete and Myrle ran a daycare for 25 years. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed genealogy, leather work, and loved to read Westerns. He played the guitar in a band and was president of the Idaho Falls Lions Club. Pete is survived by his loving son, Mitchel (Linda) Seehusen of South Jordan, UT; son, Barton Paul (Gina) Seehusen of Abilene, KS; daughter, Michelle Lou Hamblin of Gilbert, AZ; sister Marilyn (Neal) Simmons of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; fourteen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, sisters, Betty Pitman and Julie Marie Seehusen, and granddaughter Lindsey Seehusen. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 2, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, with Bishop Scott Shurtliff of the Summit Hills Ward officiating. The family will visit with friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home and Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Grove City Cemetery in Blackfoot. Military Rites will be performed by the Bingham County Veterans Memorial Team and Navy Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Glenn 2/24/1926 - 10/27/2020Seehusen
