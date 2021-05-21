Our loving friend, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Marie Blanchard Seeley (89), of Rexburg, Idaho, passed away, Sunday, May 16th, 2021, at EIRMC in Idaho Falls, due to natural causes related to age. Born, April 7, 1932, in Chester, Idaho, to Virgil August Blanchard and Chloda Blanche Blanchard. She was the oldest child; with Perry, Kriss and Colleen as siblings. She graduated from Madison High School and attended LDS Business College. She married G. Dwayne Seeley, March 13, 1952, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Together they had four children, Craig (died in infancy), Kera, Brenda and Connie. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she served in various callings and auxiliaries for the church. She was an avid swimmer years, taught swimming lessons at Porter Park, was involved in 4H, was a seamstress, florist and gardener. She was involved in a book club for years and joined the Rigby Art Guild because she loved to paint. She entered her paintings in the fair and received many ribbons for her art work. She and Dwayne served a mission in the Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canadian mission and loved every minute of it. They served in the Rexburg LDS Employment Resource Service Mission. More recently they enjoyed serving as temple workers in the Rexburg, Idaho Temple for 10 years. She had a firm testimony of the Gospel and loved serving in the church. She was a friend and second mother to many. Her home was always open to anyone who needed a meal or bed. She was a true friend. She is survived by her husband, G. Dwayne Seeley; daughters, Kera (Donald) Day, Brenda (Ron) Garner, Connie (Doug) Park; eleven grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 5:30-7:00 p.m., Friday, May 21, 2021, at the Park Street Chapel. A funeral service will be held starting at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Park Street Chapel. Interment will be in the Chester Cemetery. She will be missed by many, for she touched many lives through her unconditional love. A link, for the livestream funeral can be found on www.flammfh.com. Condolences may be submitted online via, www.flammfh.com. Marie 4/7/1932 - 5/16/2021Blanchard Seeley