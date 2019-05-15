With deepest sorrow, we announce that Isabel Araceli Segura, born July 21, 1999, left us unexpectedly on May 11, 2019. Anyone that knew Isabel, even just a little, lost a vibrant light in their lives. Although she may have struggled with her demons, Isabel was able to accomplish anything that she put her heart into. An example of her amazing effort was the accomplishment of graduating high school in May of 2017. While her passions lain in music and spending quality time with her friends, her heart and devotion was her family and her favorite little pug, Frank. Isabel will be missed everyday by her mother, Vanessa Segura; her father, Javier Segura; her sisters, Jamee Bowen, Leticia Bowen, Aurora Segura and Bentley Roberson; her brothers, Jesus Segura, Treybien Roberson, and Adrian and Javier Segura; her fiance, Alexys Echeverria; and her two nieces and three nephews. She now joins her loved ones that left us already, her grandmother, JoAnn Madsen and her beloved dog, Franklin. Please join us in remembering Isabel, on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Rd, Ammon, Idaho, with a viewing from 7-8:30 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019, and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. at the same location. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Isabel 7/21/1999 - 5/11/2019Araceli Segura