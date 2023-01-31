Marsha Kay Greenwalt Seib died January 24, 2023 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, with her sister and other family by her side. Born March 12, 1940, to Jack and Marie Greenwalt, in Topeka, KS, Marsha was the youngest of three children. The family moved to Idaho Falls, where Marsha graduated from Idaho Falls High School. Marsha became an Aunt at ten years old, and played a big part in the lives of nephew Robert Martin and Niece Cindy Martin as they all grew up together. Marsha lived in town, but spent many hours at her sister's family farm in New Sweden. One time she and her high school friends decided to ride their bikes out to the farm. They were shocked at how far it seemed and arrived exhausted, vowing they'd never do that again! Someone took pity on them, loaded their bikes and took them all home. Brother Paul is six years older than Marsha and nothing pleased him more than teasing her to distraction. Mostly we all thought it was amusing, Marsha, not so much! After graduation from high school, Marsha attended Colorado Women's College in Denver, where FUN seemed to be the main subject of study. A year or so later came a career with Frontier Airlines in Denver, as a reservation agent, where she met her dearest friend, Judy. They travelled to many wonderful places and had great adventures and stories to share! Marsha created beautiful homes. She had a gift for decorating, china painting, needlework, and floral arranging. She collected beautiful dishes and antiques and loved using them while entertaining, setting spectacular serving and dining tables with great meals, making each a special occasion. When her years with Frontier ended, Marsha moved to Mesa, AZ to be near her parents, and was a great help to them in their later years. After her parents both passed, she moved to Prescott AZ and finally to assisted living in Idaho Falls. Marsha is survived by her sister, JoAnn Martin, (Farren, deceased) Idaho Falls, ID, brother Paul Greenwalt (Sally, deceased), Rialto, CA, nephew Robert Martin (Kathy) Idaho Falls, ID, niece Cindy Layland (Terry) Idaho Falls, ID, niece Patricia Van Der Mallie (Terry), Apache Junction, AZ, Paula Martin Burr (Tom Sr), Idaho Falls, ID, Debra Greenwalt Illsley, Rialto, CA, and Linda Greenwalt Martin, Crestline, CA. Preceding Marsha in death were her parents, Jack and Marie Greenwalt and nephew Daniel Greenwalt, and great-nephew Andrew Martin. Burial will be in the New Sweden Cemetery, and memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements made by Nalder Funeral Home in Shelley, ID. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Marsha 3/12/1940 - 1/24/2023Kay Seib
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.