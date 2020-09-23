A rosary and celebration of life will be held on Friday September 25th at 7:00 p.m. at Hawker Funeral Home in Blackfoot. A funeral mass will be held at St. Bernard's Catholic Church on Saturday the 26th at 2:00 p.m. Joseph 6/7/1935 - 9/3/2020Paul Sekot
