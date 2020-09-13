Joseph Sekot Paul Sekot Joseph Paul Sekot passed away peacefully in his home, and the world became a little dimmer. His light touched many people, and he will be sorely missed. Joseph was born in Dawson, New Mexico, on June 7, 1935 to John and Anita Sekot. He was the oldest of six siblings, and they remained close throughout his life. Joseph was proud of his hometown and often recalled his mischievous youth, the coal mines, and working in the local restaurant. After high school, Joseph joined the Navy to serve his country. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He was passionate about his patriotism throughout his life. Soon after his discharge from the Navy, Joseph married Mercy Montano on her 21st birthday on January 10, 1959. Nine months and three weeks later, they were blessed with their first son, Steve. In 1962 their daughter Yvonne was born, and the next year their youngest son Joe followed. Joseph and Mercy spent their time dancing at the Elks Lodge, volunteering for the Catholic Church, arguing over pinochle, and caring for their kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids, whom they adored. While raising their family, Joseph decided to enroll in college. He graduated from the University of New Mexico with a Bachelor's in Mechanical Engineering in 1967, then promptly enrolled at the University of Idaho. He graduated in 1973 with his Master's in Nuclear Science. As a nuclear engineer, Joseph moved his family to different places in Washington and Utah, but finally settled for good in Blackfoot, Idaho, where he worked for the Idaho National Laboratory. Joseph was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion, and the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. He was passionate about wood working, and his art fills the houses of those of us lucky enough to be loved by him. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents John and Anita, his wife Mercy, and his daughter Yvonne. He is survived by his sisters Marie (Robert) Martinez, Jeannie (Maurice) Mackey, Angela (Phillip) Ballengee, and Loretta (Levi) Duran; his brother John (Ricki) Sekot; his sons Steve (Lori) Sekot and Joe (Mary Jo) Sekot; his son-in-law Cal Lindsay; his granddaughters Brandi (Matt) Barnard, Alicia Lindsay, and Stephanie (Louis) Pustejovsky; his grandsons Aaron Sekot, Christopher (Yulie) Sekot, and Jeremy (Kandice) Duke; and 13 great-grandkids. A rosary and celebration of life will be held on Friday September 25th at 7:00 p.m. at Hawker Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held at St. Bernard's Catholic Church on Saturday the 26th at 2:00 p.m. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Love the ones around you, for one day when your light has faded, they will radiate in the memory of you.
